Telyn
от Jane D. Fraser
Visual editor for parametric sewing patterns
Telyn is an application for creating and using parametric sewing patterns. It supports graphical editing, making the application approachable and easy to use, and supports the use of templates for improved productivity. Patterns made with Telyn can automatically adjust to respond to a user's individual measurements, enabling a better fit than is possible with standard sizes. Telyn has flexible support for printing, with the ability to print to any paper size.
Промени във версия 1.0.6
преди над година
Инсталиран размер~273 MB
Изтеглен размер90 MB
Налични архитектуриx86_64
Инсталирания914
ЛицензMIT License
Инсталирания по време
Ръчно инсталиране
Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции