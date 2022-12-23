Headset

от Headset Team
Инсталиране
  • Снимка
  • Снимка
  • Снимка
  • Снимка

Headset. Discover and collect music on YouTube.

Headset is a desktop app that turns YouTube into a world class music streaming service.

Create collections, tune-in to a music subreddit or quickly play that song you’ve had stuck in your head all day!

Промени във версия 4.2.1

преди 10 месеца
Инсталиран размер~241 MB
Изтеглен размер106 MB
Налични архитектуриx86_64
Инсталирания17 697
ЛицензMIT License
Домашна страницаhttps://headsetapp.co
Връзкиhttps://headsetapp.co/#contact
Често задавани въпросиhttps://headsetapp.co/docs/faq
Докладване на проблемhttps://github.com/headsetapp/headset-electron/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/co.headsetapp.headset

Инсталирания по време

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub co.headsetapp.headset

Стартиране

flatpak run co.headsetapp.headset