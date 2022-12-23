Tandem

от Tandem Communications Inc.
Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

Промени във версия 2.2.307

преди над година
Инсталиран размер~216 MB
Изтеглен размер212 MB
Налични архитектуриx86_64
Инсталирания2496
ЛицензСобственически
Домашна страницаhttps://tandem.chat
Помощhttps://intercom.help/tandem_help
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/chat.tandem.Client

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub chat.tandem.Client

Стартиране

flatpak run chat.tandem.Client