Quadrix

от Jean-François Alarie
Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol

- No data collection

- Completely free, no ads

- Does not support End-to-End Encryption

- Video-conferencing (uses Element Call -- https://github.com/vector-im/element-call#readme)

- Desktop apps for Windows, MacOS, and Linux (amd64, arm64, armhf)

- Mobile apps for Android and iOS

- Unique top-down messaging feed

- Ideally used with a private Matrix homeserver -- https://matrix.org/docs/guides/installing-synapse

- Open source on github -- https://github.com/alariej/quadrix

- Interested to sponsor this project? -- https://github.com/sponsors/alariej

Промени във версия 1.6.5

преди около 2 месеца
Инсталиран размер~242 MB
Изтеглен размер94 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания2827
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Домашна страницаhttps://quadrix.chat
Връзкиhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix#contact
Често задавани въпросиhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix
Докладване на проблемhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/chat.quadrix.Quadrix

flatpak install flathub chat.quadrix.Quadrix

flatpak run chat.quadrix.Quadrix
