Proton Mail Bridge

от Proton AG
Инсталиране
  • Снимка
  • Снимка

Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer

The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.

Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.

Промени във версия 3.2.0

преди 28 дни
Инсталиран размер~159 MB
Изтеглен размер61 MB
Налични архитектуриx86_64
Инсталирания60 950
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Домашна страницаhttps://proton.me/mail/bridge
Помощhttps://proton.me/support/mail
Често задавани въпросиhttps://proton.me/support/protonmail-bridge-faq
Докладване на проблемhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge

Други приложения от Proton AG

Proton VPN

High-speed Swiss VPN that safeguards your privacy.

Инсталирания по време

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge

Стартиране

flatpak run ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge