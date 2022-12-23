Proton Mail Bridge
от Proton AG
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer
The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.
Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.
Промени във версия 3.2.0
преди 28 дни
Инсталиран размер~159 MB
Изтеглен размер61 MB
Налични архитектуриx86_64
Инсталирания60 950
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Други приложения от Proton AG
Инсталирания по време
Ръчно инсталиране
Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции