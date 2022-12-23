Parallel Launcher
от Matt Pharoah
Modern N64 Emulator
Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.
Промени във версия v6.19.0
преди 7 дни
Инсталиран размер~760 MB
Изтеглен размер531 MB
Налични архитектуриx86_64
Инсталирания34 700
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Инсталирания по време
Ръчно инсталиране
Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции