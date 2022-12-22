esys-escript
от University of Queensland
esys-escript is a python module for implementing mathematical models using the finite element method
esys-escript is a programming tool for implementing mathematical models in python using the finite element method (FEM). As users do not access the data structures it is very easy to use and scripts can run on desktop computers as well as highly parallel supercomputer without changes. Scripts are executed in parallel using MPI, OpenMP and hybrid mode processing over 50 million unknowns on several thousand cores on a parallel computer.
Промени във версия 5.5
преди над 4 години
Инсталиран размер~611 MB
Изтеглен размер174 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания1511
ЛицензApache License 2.0
Инсталирания по време
Ръчно инсталиране
Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции