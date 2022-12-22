esys-escript

от University of Queensland
Инсталиране

esys-escript is a python module for implementing mathematical models using the finite element method

esys-escript is a programming tool for implementing mathematical models in python using the finite element method (FEM). As users do not access the data structures it is very easy to use and scripts can run on desktop computers as well as highly parallel supercomputer without changes. Scripts are executed in parallel using MPI, OpenMP and hybrid mode processing over 50 million unknowns on several thousand cores on a parallel computer.

Промени във версия 5.5

преди над 4 години
Инсталиран размер~611 MB
Изтеглен размер174 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания1511
ЛицензApache License 2.0
Домашна страницаhttps://launchpad.net/escript-finley/
Помощhttps://launchpad.net/escript-finley/
Докладване на проблемhttps://launchpad.net/escript-finley/
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/au.edu.uq.esys.escript

Инсталирания по време

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub au.edu.uq.esys.escript

Стартиране

flatpak run au.edu.uq.esys.escript