Vintage Story
от Anego Studios
Wilderness survival sandbox game
To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.
Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.
Промени във версия 1.18.5
преди около месец
Инсталиран размер~557 MB
Изтеглен размер479 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания16 212
ЛицензСобственически
Инсталирания по време
Ръчно инсталиране
Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции