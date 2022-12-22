Vintage Story

от Anego Studios
Инсталиране
  • Снимка
  • Снимка
  • Снимка
  • Снимка
  • Снимка

Wilderness survival sandbox game

To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.

Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.

Промени във версия 1.18.5

преди около месец
Инсталиран размер~557 MB
Изтеглен размер479 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания16 212
ЛицензСобственически
Домашна страницаhttps://www.vintagestory.at/
Връзкиhttps://www.vintagestory.at/contact/
Помощhttp://wiki.vintagestory.at/
Често задавани въпросиhttps://www.vintagestory.at/features/faq.html/
Докладване на проблемhttps://github.com/anegostudios/VintageStory-Issues/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/at.vintagestory.VintageStory

Инсталирания по време

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub at.vintagestory.VintageStory

Стартиране

flatpak run at.vintagestory.VintageStory