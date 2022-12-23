ConfClerk

ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

Промени във версия 0.6.4

преди над 5 години
Инсталиран размер~864 KB
Изтеглен размер406 KB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания965
ЛицензGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Домашна страницаhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
Помощhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
Докладване на проблемhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Стартиране

flatpak run at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk
conferenceschedulefrabpentabarf