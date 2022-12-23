Tauno Serial Plotter

от Tauno Erik
Simple serial plotter for Arduino and others similar devices.

Tauno-Serial-Plotter is simple serial plotter for Arduino and similar others.

Features:

  • Simple user interface
  • Plotting of multiple variables, with different colors for each
  • Can plot both integers and floats
  • Can plot negative values
  • Auto-scrolls the Time scale (X axis)
  • Auto-resizes the Data scale (Y axis)

Incoming serial data should be string. Ending with new line character. Numbers (int and float) can be separated with almost any character. Like: "label2la15be17el28/31/42/54 78\n" or "a2b1.5c1.7d2.8/3.1/4.2/5.4 7.8\n". But not with - unless it is a negative number: "-10\"

Инсталиран размер~69 MB
Изтеглен размер20 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания3422
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Домашна страницаhttps://github.com/taunoe/tauno-serial-plotter
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/art.taunoerik.tauno-serial-plotter

