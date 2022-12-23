RedNotebook

от Jendrik Seipp
Graphical diary and journal

Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.

Промени във версия 2.29.6

преди около 2 месеца
Инсталиран размер~7 MB
Изтеглен размер2 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания30 005
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Домашна страницаhttps://rednotebook.app
Помощhttps://rednotebook.app/help.html
Често задавани въпросиhttps://github.com/jendrikseipp/rednotebook/discussions
Допринасяне за преводаhttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/rednotebook
Докладване на проблемhttps://github.com/jendrikseipp/rednotebook/issues
Допринасяне за приложениетоhttps://rednotebook.app/participate.html
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/app.rednotebook.RedNotebook

Инсталирания по време

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub app.rednotebook.RedNotebook

Стартиране

flatpak run app.rednotebook.RedNotebook
