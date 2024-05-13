Fotema
от David Bliss
All photos view
Admire your photos
A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.
Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?
- Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
- View iOS Live Photos.
- Play videos.
- View your library by year or month.
Промени във версия 1.0.0
преди 3 дни
(създадена преди около 8 часа)
Инсталиран размер~62.67 MiB
Изтеглен размер27.77 MiB
Налични архитектуриx86_64, aarch64