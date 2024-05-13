Flathub Logo

Fotema

от David Bliss
fotema.app
Инсталиране
All photos view

Admire your photos

A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.

Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?

  • Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
  • View iOS Live Photos.
  • Play videos.
  • View your library by year or month.

Промени във версия 1.0.0

преди 3 дни
(създадена преди около 8 часа)

  • Обществен

    Този софтуер е свободен и се разработва от доброволци под „GNU General Public License v3.0 or later“.
    Включете се
Инсталиран размер~62.67 MiB
Изтеглен размер27.77 MiB
Налични архитектуриx86_64, aarch64
Етикети:
gnomegtkpicturesphotosphotographyviewerlinuxflatpak