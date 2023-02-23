Elastic

от Alexander Mikhaylenko
drey.app
ИнсталиранеДарение
  • Снимка
  • Снимка
  • Снимка
  • Снимка

Design spring animations

Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.

Features:

  • Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
  • See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
  • Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
  • Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.

Промени във версия 0.1.3

преди 3 месеца
Инсталиран размер~541 KB
Изтеглен размер158 KB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания2932
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Домашна страницаhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic
Докладване на проблемhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic/-/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Elastic

Инсталирания по време

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Elastic

Стартиране

flatpak run app.drey.Elastic
Етикети:
adwaitagnomegtkanimationanimationsspring