BlueBubbles

bluebubbles.app
Инсталиране

BlueBubbles client for Linux

BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.

Промени във версия 1.12.2.1

преди 2 месеца
Инсталиран размер~59 MB
Изтеглен размер22 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания9251
ЛицензApache License 2.0
Домашна страницаhttps://bluebubbles.app/
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Инсталирания по време

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Стартиране

flatpak run app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles