Install Flatpak To install Flatpak, run the following: $ sudo apt install flatpak

Add the Flathub repository Flathub is the best place to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, run: $ flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://dl.flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Install the Deepin themes To install light and dark themes, run: $ flatpak install flathub org.gtk.Gtk3theme.deepin $ flatpak install flathub org.gtk.Gtk3theme.deepin-dark