Relaxator

ад Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub
Усталяваць

Relax to soothing sounds

The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.

The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.

Змены ў версіі 1.0.8

3 месяцы таму
Усталяваны памер~57 MB
Памер спампоўкі57 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак3034
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт праектаhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator
Даведкаhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues/
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Іншыя праграмы ад Alex Kryuchkov

Больш

Radio

A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Recorder

Simple audio recorder
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Desktop Files Creator

Simple app for creating desktop files on GNU/Linux
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Notepad

Easy to create text notes
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Soma Radio

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Sudoku

Sudoku game
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Усталёвак за ўвесь час

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Запуск

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator