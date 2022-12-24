Soma Radio

ад Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com

A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.

Змены ў версіі 1.2.6

3 месяцы таму
Усталяваны памер~162 KB
Памер спампоўкі84 KB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак10 879
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт праектаhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm
Даведкаhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

Запуск

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm
