Forgetpass
ад Alex Kryuchkov
Simple password generator for websites
You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.
Змены ў версіі 1.0.13
3 месяцы таму
Усталяваны памер~66 KB
Памер спампоўкі26 KB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак2164
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Іншыя праграмы ад Alex KryuchkovБольш
Усталёвак за ўвесь час
Ручная ўстаноўка
Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы