Forgetpass

ад Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub
Усталяваць

Simple password generator for websites

You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.

Змены ў версіі 1.0.13

3 месяцы таму
Усталяваны памер~66 KB
Памер спампоўкі26 KB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак2164
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт праектаhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass
Даведкаhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Іншыя праграмы ад Alex Kryuchkov

Больш

Radio

A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Recorder

Simple audio recorder
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Desktop Files Creator

Simple app for creating desktop files on GNU/Linux
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Notepad

Easy to create text notes
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Soma Radio

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Sudoku

Sudoku game
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Усталёвак за ўвесь час

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Запуск

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass
Tags:
derivegeneratemanagerpasswordsecurity