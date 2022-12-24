Dynamic Wallpaper Creator

Simple dynamic wallpaper creator

A program for creating dynamic wallpapers from a sequence of individual static images. As a result of the program, a file in XML format is obtained, which can be specified as wallpaper in the additional settings of the GNOME environment.

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

Запуск

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator
