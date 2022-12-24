Astronum

ад Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub
Усталяваць
  • Здымак экрана
  • Здымак экрана

Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations

The application allows you to calculate the numbers of the name and birth, the psychomatrix and the signs of some horoscopes.

Змены ў версіі 1.0.9

3 месяцы таму
Усталяваны памер~84 KB
Памер спампоўкі34 KB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак1805
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт праектаhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum
Даведкаhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

Іншыя праграмы ад Alex Kryuchkov

Больш

Radio

A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Recorder

Simple audio recorder
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Desktop Files Creator

Simple app for creating desktop files on GNU/Linux
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Notepad

Easy to create text notes
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Soma Radio

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Sudoku

Sudoku game
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Усталёвак за ўвесь час

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

Запуск

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum