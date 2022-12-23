The Passage
ад Endless Studios
Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission; find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if can outsmart the passage.
Змены ў версіі 2.0
больш за 3 гады таму
Усталяваны памер~476 MB
Памер спампоўкі102 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыx86_64
Усталёвак13 950
ЛіцэнзіяПрапрыетарная
Іншыя праграмы ад Endless Studios
Усталёвак за ўвесь час
Ручная ўстаноўка
Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы