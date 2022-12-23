Midnightmare Teddy

ад Endless Network
endlessnetwork.com
Усталяваць
  • Здымак экрана
  • Здымак экрана
  • Здымак экрана
  • Здымак экрана

Shoot and survive

You're in a dream...or maybe a nightmare! All of the toys have come alive and are chasing you. Fight them off and run to survive for as long as you can. Want the ultimate challenge? Try out Math Mode and use your number skills as a weapon to fight back the evil toys!

Змены ў версіі 1.0

больш за 4 гады таму
Усталяваны памер~139 MB
Памер спампоўкі40 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыx86_64
Усталёвак13 781
ЛіцэнзіяПрапрыетарная
Сайт праектаhttps://terminaltwo.com/
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

Усталёвак за ўвесь час

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

Запуск

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy