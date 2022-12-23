ProtonMail Import-Export app

ад Proton Technologies AG
Усталяваць
  • Здымак экрана
  • Здымак экрана

Import emails to your secure ProtonMail inbox or make offline backups with the Import-Export app.

Migrate and secure your important email conversations

Keep your personal email history private and secure by migrating it to ProtonMail using the Import-Export app.

  • Bring your mailbox: Your email is a record of your personal conversations and important milestones. Bring those memories with you when you upgrade to a secure and private inbox with ProtonMail.
  • Keep only whats important: Old newsletters, random receipts, special offers - your inbox can fill up fast. The Import-Export app lets you easily select which messages you want to import.
  • Secure conversation history: When you import your emails, the Import-Export app automatically encrypts them before they leave your device. That way only you can access your personal messages.

Змены ў версіі 1.3.3

каля 2 гадоў таму
Усталяваны памер~169 MB
Памер спампоўкі61 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыx86_64
Усталёвак11 325
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Сайт праектаhttps://proton.me/easyswitch/
Даведкаhttps://proton.me/support/import-emails-import-export-app
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttps://github.com/ProtonMail/proton-bridge/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app

Усталёвак за ўвесь час

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app

Запуск

flatpak run ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app