Proton Mail Bridge

ад Proton AG
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer

The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.

Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.

Змены ў версіі 3.2.0

27 дзён таму
Усталяваны памер~159 MB
Памер спампоўкі61 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыx86_64
Усталёвак60 950
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Сайт праектаhttps://proton.me/mail/bridge
Даведкаhttps://proton.me/support/mail
Частыя пытанніhttps://proton.me/support/protonmail-bridge-faq
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge

Запуск

flatpak run ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge