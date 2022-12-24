VServer

Access your files from any device on the same network

VServer opens an http server in the desired folder. Very useful to share files in a easy and fast way. Do you have a film on the computer and you want to watch it on your mobile phone? Just start Vserver in you computer and go to the given link with the mobile phone, you will have the film right there!

It has been developed to follow the same behaviour than the wellknown python's simpleHTTPserver.

It also works throught comand line options. Try typing 'flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver --help' to learn more.

1.6.1 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

1 ildən çox əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~95 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü19 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan6.193
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer
Köməkhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Tərcümələrə Töhfə Verinhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/tree/master/po#readme
Problem Bildirinhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Zamanla quraşdırmalar

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

İşlət

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver
