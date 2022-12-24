Plots

Alex Huntley tərəfindən
@alexhuntley, GitHubüzərində
Quraşdır
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü

Simple graph plotting

Plots makes it easy to visualise mathematical formulae. In addition to basic arithmetic operations, it supports trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products. It can display polar equations, and both implicit and explicit Cartesian equations.

Plots is designed to integrate well with the GNOME desktop and takes advantage of modern hardware using OpenGL.

גרפים תוכנן לשילוב מיטבי עם שולחן העבודה GNOME ומנצל חָמְרה מודרנית באמצעות OpenGL.

0.8.5 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

təxminən 2 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~56 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü19 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan24.088
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://github.com/alexhuntley/Plots
Tərcümələrə Töhfə Verinhttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/plots/
Problem Bildirinhttps://github.com/alexhuntley/Plots/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexhuntley.Plots

Zamanla quraşdırmalar

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexhuntley.Plots

İşlət

flatpak run com.github.alexhuntley.Plots