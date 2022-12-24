Byte

Alain M. tərəfindən
Quraşdırİanə edin
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü

Rediscover your music

Interact with your music and fall in love with your library all over again.

Byte offers a beautiful presentation of your Music Library with loads of powerful features in a minimalistic yet highly customizable UI.

Handy features:

  • Light and Dark themes.
  • Add up to 100 items under "Recently Added" for songs.
  • Sort individual playlists by album, title, play count or recently added.
  • Advanced Media Details and Artist Info.
  • Group Playlists, Albums, Artists, Songs, etc.
  • Search, add and play your favorite online radio stations.

0.4.2 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

təxminən 3 il əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~99 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü21 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan21.423
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://github.com/alainm23/byte
Köməkhttps://www.patreon.com/alainm23
Problem Bildirinhttps://github.com/alainm23/byte/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.byte

Alain M. tərəfindən hazırlanmış digər tətbiqlər

Planner

Never worry about forgetting things again

Zamanla quraşdırmalar

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub com.github.alainm23.byte

İşlət

flatpak run com.github.alainm23.byte
Teqlər:
mp3musicplayerplaylistradio