Pinta

Jonathan Pobst tərəfindən
Edit images and paint digitally

Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.

2.1.1 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

4 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~103 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü44 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan106.244
LisenziyaMIT License
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://www.pinta-project.com
Köməkhttps://www.pinta-project.com/howto
Tez-tez soruşulan suallarhttps://communiroo.com/pintaproject/pinta/questions
Tərcümələrə Töhfə Verinhttps://translations.launchpad.net/pinta
Problem Bildirinhttps://bugs.launchpad.net/pinta
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

İşlət

flatpak run com.github.PintaProject.Pinta
Teqlər:
2ddrawdrawinggraphicspaintpaintingraster