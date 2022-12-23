Pinta
Jonathan Pobst tərəfindən
Edit images and paint digitally
Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.
2.1.1 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
4 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~103 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü44 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan106.244
LisenziyaMIT License
