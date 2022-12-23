Scram

Command line and graphical tool for probailistic risk analysis

SCRAM is a probabilistic risk analysis (PRA) tool. It can perform event tree analysis, static fault tree analysis, analysis with common cause failure models, probability calculations with importance analysis, and uncertainty analysis with Monte Carlo simulations. This tool can handle non-coherent fault trees, containing NOT logic.

SCRAM works with PRA models and constructs described in the Open-PSA Model Exchange Format.

A complementary GUI front-end is provided for visualization and manipulation of risk analysis models and reports.

5 ildən çox əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~156 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü25 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan945
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://github.com/Murmele/scram
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Murmele.scram

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub com.github.Murmele.scram

İşlət

flatpak run com.github.Murmele.scram
