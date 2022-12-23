Flacon
Flacon team tərəfindən
Flacon extracts individual tracks from one big audio file containing the entire album of music and saves them as separate audio files
Flacon extracts individual tracks from one big audio file containing the entire album of music and saves them as separate audio files. To do this, it uses information from the appropriate CUE file. Besides, Flacon makes it possible to conveniently revise or specify tags both for all tracks at once or for each tag separately.
- Supported input formats: WAV, FLAC, APE, WavPack, True Audio (TTA)
- Supported output formats: FLAC, WAV, WavPack, AAC, OGG or MP3
- Support of profiles, you can have different encoding options for different cases, such as maximum quality for your computer, and CD quality for your phone
- Replay Gain analysis (album-gain and track-gain modes)
- Multi-threaded conversion process
- Automatic character set detection for CUE files
- Generation of the pertrack CUE file in the output dir
11.1.0 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
təxminən 1 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~9 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü5 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan35.012
LisenziyaGNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 only
Zamanla quraşdırmalar
Əl ilə quraşdırma
Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun