Postman
Postman Inc. tərəfindən
Postman is a complete API development environment.
Postman is the complete toolchain for API developers, used by 5 million developers and more than 100,000 companies worldwide to access 130 million APIs every month. Postman makes working with APIs faster and easier by supporting developers at every stage of their workflow, and is available for macOS, Windows, Linux and Chrome users.
This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Postman Inc.
10.15.0 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
7 gün əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~185 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü182 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64
Quraşdırılan499.400
LisenziyaÖzəl
Zamanla quraşdırmalar
Əl ilə quraşdırma
Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun