Geekbench 6
Cross-platform system benchmark
Geekbench 6 is a cross-platform benchmark that measures your system's performance with the press of a button. How will your mobile device or desktop computer perform when push comes to crunch? How will it compare to the newest devices on the market? Find out today with Geekbench 6.
Needs to be run on the command line.
6.1.0 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
2 ay əvvəl
- Dəyişiklik qeydləri təmin edilməyib
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~228 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü228 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64
Quraşdırılan0
LisenziyaÖzəl