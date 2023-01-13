FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client
FreeRDP develpers tərəfindən
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.
FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008
2.10.0 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
5 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~27 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü11 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan14.631
LisenziyaApache License 2.0
Zamanla quraşdırmalar
Teqlər: