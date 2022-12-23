Boatswain

Georges Basile Stavracas Neto tərəfindən
Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)

0.3.0 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

4 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~2 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü514 KB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan6.860
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain
Problem Bildirinhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.feaneron.Boatswain

Zamanla quraşdırmalar

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub com.feaneron.Boatswain

İşlət

flatpak run com.feaneron.Boatswain
Teqlər:
deckelgatostream deckstreaming