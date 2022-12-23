Dropbox

Access your files from any computer

Need to safely store all of your important documents, photos, songs, and files? Easy! With this app you can use the internet to save everything that’s important to you. You can then access those files from any computer that has an internet connection. Use this service to backup your files, share photos or collaborate on a project by sharing a Dropbox folder with whomever you’d like. Create a free account and start saving and sharing today! ** Requires internet.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Dropbox, Inc.

176.4.5108 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

10 gün əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~115 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü114 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64
Quraşdırılan182.746
LisenziyaÖzəl
Layihə Web Saytıhttp://www.dropbox.com
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.dropbox.Client

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub com.dropbox.Client

İşlət

flatpak run com.dropbox.Client