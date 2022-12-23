syncBackup

Darhon Software tərəfindən
darhon.com
Quraşdır
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü

Backup and mirror your drives

It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.

Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.

2.0.1 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

təxminən 1 il əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~4 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü516 KB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan6.361
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://darhon.com/syncbackup
Problem Bildirinhttps://github.com/DarhonSoftware/syncBackup/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.darhon.syncbackup

Darhon Software tərəfindən hazırlanmış digər tətbiqlər

Darhon Finance

Manage your personal accounts
darhon.com

Zamanla quraşdırmalar

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub com.darhon.syncbackup

İşlət

flatpak run com.darhon.syncbackup