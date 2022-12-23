syncBackup
Darhon Software tərəfindən
Backup and mirror your drives
It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.
Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.
2.0.1 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
təxminən 1 il əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~4 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü516 KB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan6.361
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
