Steve Gehrman tərəfindən
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online

1.1.67 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

6 gün əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~86 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü38 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64
Quraşdırılan612
LisenziyaÖzəl
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://cocoatech.io/deckr
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.cocoatech.deckr

Zamanla quraşdırmalar

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub com.cocoatech.deckr

İşlət

flatpak run com.cocoatech.deckr