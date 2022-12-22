BrickBuster

Claudio Cambra tərəfindən
Quraşdır
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!

BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.

1.0 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

təxminən 2 il əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~37 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü16 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64
Quraşdırılan1.089
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://github.com/claucambra/BrickBuster
Problem Bildirinhttps://github.com/claucambra/BrickBuster/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.claudiocambra.brickbuster

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub com.claudiocambra.brickbuster

İşlət

flatpak run com.claudiocambra.brickbuster