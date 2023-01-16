Chess Clock
Clara Hobbs tərəfindən
Time games of over-the-board chess
Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.
0.5.0 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
3 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~146 KB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü54 KB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan1.351
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
