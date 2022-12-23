Brave Browser

Brave Software tərəfindən
The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

1.52.126 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

9 gün əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~358 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü157 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan1.001.656
LisenziyaMozilla Public License 2.0
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://brave.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.brave.Browser

Zamanla quraşdırmalar

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub com.brave.Browser

İşlət

flatpak run com.brave.Browser