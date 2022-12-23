Brave Browser
Brave Software tərəfindən
The web browser from Brave
Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.
Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.
NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.
1.52.126 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
9 gün əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~358 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü157 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan1.001.656
LisenziyaMozilla Public License 2.0
