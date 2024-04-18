Beaver Notes
Daniele Rolli tərəfindən
Privacy-First note taking app
Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.
3.0.0 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
təxminən 1 ay əvvəl
(Built təxminən 8 saat əvvəl)
- Dəyişiklik qeydləri təmin edilməyib
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~269.25 MiB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü108.95 MiB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64, aarch64