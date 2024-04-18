Flathub Logo

Beaver Notes

Daniele Rolli tərəfindən
beavernotes.com
Editor Showcase

Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

3.0.0 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

təxminən 1 ay əvvəl
(Built təxminən 8 saat əvvəl)
  • Dəyişiklik qeydləri təmin edilməyib

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~269.25 MiB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü108.95 MiB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64, aarch64
