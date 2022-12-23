Nexuiz Classic

Alientrap tərəfindən
A multiplayer first-person shooter

Nexuiz Classic is a fast-paced 3D deathmatch game with high-end and complex graphics effects. It is intended to be played over the Internet or over a local network. Several different game types, such as classic deathmatch, team deathmatch and capture the flag are available. It also supports a single-player mode and playing against the computer.

The game brings deathmatch back to the basics, with perfect weapon balancing and fast paced action, keeping itself away from the current trend of realistic shooters.

This game was originally released as "Nexuiz", but is now referred to as "Nexuiz Classic" since the Nexuiz name was re-used for a non-free game for consoles.

2.5.2 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

13 ildən çox əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~896 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü884 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64
Quraşdırılan8.126
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Layihə Web Saytıhttp://www.alientrap.com/games/nexuiz/
Problem Bildirinhttps://sourceforge.net/projects/nexuiz/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.alientrap.nexuiz-classic

Zamanla quraşdırmalar

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub com.alientrap.nexuiz-classic

İşlət

flatpak run com.alientrap.nexuiz-classic
