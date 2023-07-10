Super Nonogram

Adil Hanney tərəfindən
Quraşdır
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü

Solve unlimited procedurally-generated nonogram puzzles!

Super Nonogram is the sequel to my old Nonogram app and includes two game modes...

Levels: Make your way through an unlimited number of levels that get harder as your go.

Custom: Enter a search term e.g. "frog" and the game will automatically generate a frog nonogram!

Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~28 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü11 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64
Quraşdırılan56
LisenziyaGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://github.com/adil192/super_nonogram
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.adilhanney.super_nonogram
Teqlər:
nonogrampuzzle