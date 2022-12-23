Tandem

Tandem Communications Inc. tərəfindən
Quraşdır

Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

2.2.307 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

1 ildən çox əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~216 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü212 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64
Quraşdırılan2.496
LisenziyaÖzəl
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://tandem.chat
Köməkhttps://intercom.help/tandem_help
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/chat.tandem.Client

Zamanla quraşdırmalar

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub chat.tandem.Client

İşlət

flatpak run chat.tandem.Client