Quadrix

Jean-François Alarie tərəfindən
Quraşdır
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü

Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol

- No data collection

- Completely free, no ads

- Does not support End-to-End Encryption

- Video-conferencing (uses Element Call -- https://github.com/vector-im/element-call#readme)

- Desktop apps for Windows, MacOS, and Linux (amd64, arm64, armhf)

- Mobile apps for Android and iOS

- Unique top-down messaging feed

- Ideally used with a private Matrix homeserver -- https://matrix.org/docs/guides/installing-synapse

- Open source on github -- https://github.com/alariej/quadrix

- Interested to sponsor this project? -- https://github.com/sponsors/alariej

1.6.5 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

təxminən 2 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~242 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü94 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan2.827
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://quadrix.chat
Əlaqəhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix#contact
Tez-tez soruşulan suallarhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix
Problem Bildirinhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/chat.quadrix.Quadrix

Zamanla quraşdırmalar

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub chat.quadrix.Quadrix

İşlət

flatpak run chat.quadrix.Quadrix
Teqlər:
chatcommunicationsmatrixmatrix.orgquadrix