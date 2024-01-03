Flathub Logo

TigerJython

TJ Group tərəfindən
TigerJython IDE

TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.

2.39 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

15 gün əvvəl
(Built təxminən 5 saat əvvəl)
  • Dəyişiklik qeydləri təmin edilməyib

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License.
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~322.87 MiB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü183.01 MiB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64, aarch64
