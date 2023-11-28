ROOT
ROOT tərəfindən
Data Analysis Framework
ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.
6.30.02 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
təxminən 2 ay əvvəl
(Built təxminən 5 saat əvvəl)
- Dəyişiklik qeydləri təmin edilməyib
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~602.46 MiB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü256.37 MiB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64, aarch64