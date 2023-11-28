Flathub Logo

Data Analysis Framework

ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.

6.30.02 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

təxminən 2 ay əvvəl
(Built təxminən 5 saat əvvəl)
  • Dəyişiklik qeydləri təmin edilməyib

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 or later.
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~602.46 MiB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü256.37 MiB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64, aarch64
Teqlər:
linuxflatpak