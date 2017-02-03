JClic

Francesc Busquets tərəfindən
Quraşdır
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü

Educational activities and games for school students and educators

JClic is formed by a set of multimedia applications that are used for carrying out different types of multimedia and interactive educational activities: puzzles, associations, text exercises, crosswords, etc.

The activities are usually packed in projects. A project is formed by a set of activities and one or more sequences, which indicate the order in which they have to be shown.

Since 1995 teachers from different countries have contributed to a big repository of educational activities which work on procedures of diverse curricular areas, from kindergarten up to secondary education and shared under Creative Commons licenses.

The JClic suite is composed by this applications:

  • JClic Player: allows students to play with the activities and, optionally, track reports of their work in a local or remote database
  • JClic Author: a visual tool used by teachers and authors to create or modify activities and projects

0.3.2.17 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

8 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~170 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü59 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan3.501
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://clic.xtec.cat
Əlaqəhttps://clic.xtec.cat/en/com/bustia.htm
Köməkhttps://clic.xtec.cat/en/com/index.html
Tez-tez soruşulan suallarhttps://clic.xtec.cat/en/jclic/faqjclic.htm
Tərcümələrə Töhfə Verinhttps://translations.launchpad.net/jclic
Problem Bildirinhttps://github.com/projectestac/jclic/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/cat.xtec.clic.JClic

Zamanla quraşdırmalar

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub cat.xtec.clic.JClic

İşlət

flatpak run cat.xtec.clic.JClic
Teqlər:
jcliceducationgameschool