Nook Desktop
Nook is an application that plays Animal Crossing hourly themes on the hour.
Nook used to be a browser extension, however with the changes bought in Chrome Manifest v3, it was decided that the browser extension was too difficult to maintain, and Nook was repurposed into a desktop app.
Features over the browser version include:
- New slick interface
- New rain sounds (in-game, no-thunder)
- Town tunes (and customization)
- Multilingual support (English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese)
- Offline mode
- Population growing snowy and cherry blossom themes
- New horizons rainy and snowy themes
- Pocket camp themes
- Random mode
- All K.K. Slider songs
1.0.10-f1 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
12 gün əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~244 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü96 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan2.984
LisenziyaISC License
Zamanla quraşdırmalar
Əl ilə quraşdırma
Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun
İşlət
Teqlər: