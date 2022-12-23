Parallel Launcher
Matt Pharoah tərəfindən
Modern N64 Emulator
Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.
v6.19.0 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
7 gün əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~760 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü531 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64
Quraşdırılan34.700
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Zamanla quraşdırmalar
Əl ilə quraşdırma
Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun